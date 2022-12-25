Live At The Linda's Holiday Cabaret

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Merry Kwanza and a super duper solstice. On this lovely yule, you have tuned into the Live At The Linda holiday special. Recorded just last week at the Linda, for your Christmas night enjoyment. Just when you thought you'd unwrapped all the gifts we have a few more for you. We’re going to have music tonight from Ryan Leddick, Justin Friello, E.R.I.E. and a special Christmas night reading from your host Peter Hughes. Refill the eggnog, sit back and enjoy.

