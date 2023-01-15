Live At The Linda: "Summer on Central"

We we’re outside, surrounded by the heart of Albany, in the 90-degree sun rocking Central Avenue and waking up the neighbors. You’ll hear not just amazing tunes from those Summer Saturdays but all the folks who came out to enjoy the festivities. Summer on Central will return this August and stay tuned for those announcements soon. Liv at the Linda, Summer on Central edition starts right now.

Precious Metals is a solo endeavor led by Troy, NY singer-songwriter J Lee White, features a rolling cast of contributors. The band’s high energy alt-rock sound pulls from the early 2000s emo explosion and 2010s indie rock revival. It was a tough beat to try to be so cool on at 300-degree day in August but J Lee and Precious Metals pulled it off. From Summer on Central 2022, Here is Precious Metals live at The Linda.

We’re playing a selection of sets from this past Augusts Summer on Central Concert Series, which was outside on Central Avenue at the Linda in warmer days. One of our favorites was the wonderful singer/songwriter Reese Fulmer.

If you ask Reese about himself, he'll tell you he's a brand-new soul. But his songs tell a different story, with a clear eye, poetic touch, and unique imagination, of a conduit to something much older and deeper. Born and raised in Gloucester, MA, Reese has quickly made a name for himself in the Capital Region, NY, as a precocious songwriter and engaging performer, with a sound reminiscent of Josh Ritter, Justin Townes Earle, and Iron & Wine.

Lets get into it. From Summer on Central 2022, here is Reese Fulmer and the Full Carriage House Band live at The Linda.

The last weekend of the 2022 Summer on Central Concert Series, featured the 2022 final four from Nippertown.com’s March Music Madness. One of those finalists was Pony in the Pancake.

Nippertown writes, Cousins Robert Flynn and Dan Prockup have been on a quest. They put Pony in the Pancake (PIP) together two decades ago to explore the earth and the sun. They secluded themselves in the darkest basements of Upstate New York where they went to work channeling joy, sadness, and death on a four-track recorder. They write all of their songs in the moment of inspiration. Their recipe has proven successful, as over the years they have amassed a faithful following around the Northeast. From Summer on Central here is Pony in the Pancake live at The Linda.

Side-B were the winners of the Nippertown 2022 March Music Madness tournament and thereby had a top spot at Summer on Central Concert Series this past August at The Linda. Per Nippertown Albany’s Side-B is a band steeped in various sounds – and never seeming to pigeonhole themselves – some of the better ones can be picked out from genres such as indie-rock, funk, and alternative-folk-based music.

The four-piece alternative rock band formed in their early teenage years and began performing at local music venues across the Capital Region. They bonded over a shared love for classic rock acts like Led Zeppelin and The Police along with modern alternative bands like Weezer and Vampire Weekend.

now the Side-B you are going to hear is not the full band as the Drummer was indisposed on the day-of show resulting in an exclusive first time acoustic unplugged-esque set from the Albany rockers.

It was special indeed and they were special indeed, here is Side B live at The Linda from Summer on Central 2022.

