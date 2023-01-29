Live At The Linda's "Liner Notes" with Tim Coakley

One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse to an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with Tim Coakley, who celebrated his 35th anniversary on WAMC's Tim Coakley Jazz Show a few months ago. Tim shares several songs that have had an impact on his, and the jazz genre as a whole.

Tim's Playlist:

"Tishomingo Blues," composed by Spencer Williams. Performed live at The Linda by the Skip Parsons Memorial Jazz Band.

"Stompin' at The Savoy," written by Edgar Sampson.

recorded by Chick Webb and his Orchestra on an album of the same name.

"Groovin' High," composed and performed by Dizzy Gillespie from his album of the same name.

"Bernie's Tune," composed by Bernie Miller.

recorded by Gerry Mulligan on his album, "Presenting the Gerry Mulligan Sextet."

"Body and Soul," composed by Johnny Green.

recorded by Coleman Hawkins on an album of the same name.

You can hear the Tim Coakley Jazz Show every Saturday night from 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. on-air or at wamc.org.