© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Plastic in the air

By Randy Simon
Published February 16, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Lukasz Kobus (European Commission)
/
Flickr

Plastic pollution remains one of the world’s most challenging environmental problems. Plastic pollution has been found everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest parts of the ocean. And scientists are finding that plastic is also moving through the air we breathe.

Over the past two decades, researchers have detected microplastics and even smaller nanoplastics throughout Earth’s systems, including water, soil, living organisms, and increasingly, the atmosphere. But measuring just how much plastic is airborne has remained a major challenge.

To solve this problem, researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a new semi-automated technique to track plastic particles in the air. Their system relies on computer-controlled scanning electron microscopy to identify plastics more accurately and with less human bias.

The team tested the method in two major Chinese cities, analyzing airborne particles, falling dust, rain, snow, and resuspended road dust. What they found was startling.

Plastic concentrations in the urban air were two to six times greater than previous estimates. These findings suggest that earlier studies may have significantly underestimated how much plastic is present in the air.

The study, which was recently published in the journal Science Advances, offers the clearest picture yet of plastics in the atmosphere, which is the least understood part of the global plastic cycle.

Understanding how these particles move, clump together, and fall back to Earth may help reveal their impacts on climate, ecosystems, and human health.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentMicroplasticsPlastic PollutionHuman Health
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Third-hand smoke
    Randy Simon
    We are all aware of the dangers of second-hand smoke. It is why smoking is not allowed in almost all public spaces. But a new study has revealed a persistent and evolving threat to indoor air quality known as third-hand smoke.
  • Earth Wise
    Record high ocean heat
    Randy Simon
    The world’s oceans just keep getting hotter. International analysis published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences finds that the oceans stored more heat in 2025 than in any year since modern measurements began.
  • Earth Wise
    Tackling the AI energy problem
    Randy Simon
    The use of energy by artificial intelligence technology is rapidly increasing. Massive data centers performing the intense computation needed for training large models are consuming huge amounts of energy. Last year, AI consumed over 4% of U.S. electricity, putting a real strain on electric grids. Projections are that AI energy demand will more than double by 2040.