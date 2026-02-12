© 2026
Earth Wise
Record high ocean heat

By Randy Simon
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Herve Simon
/
Flickr

The world’s oceans just keep getting hotter. International analysis published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences finds that the oceans stored more heat in 2025 than in any year since modern measurements began.

The upper 6,500 feet of ocean absorbed a record-setting 23 zetajoules more energy than in 2024. A zetajoule means the number 1 followed by 21 zeros. It’s a unit only used to describe something enormous like all the energy that gets absorbed by the ocean. This increase in energy corresponds to 37 times more energy than all of humanity consumed in 2023.

The oceans are vast. All that energy only increased average sea surface temperatures by a tiny fraction of a degree, and last year had only the third highest on record, because multiple factors can affect it. Nevertheless, the 2025 Ocean Heat Content reached the highest level on record. Ocean heat content has reached record highs in each of the past nine years.

Ocean warming is not uniform. Some areas are warming faster than others. About 18% of the global ocean area reached a record high heat content, but another 33% ranked among the top three warmest values in history.

The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. It is the main heat reservoir of the climate system. Monitoring ocean heat content provides one of the best indicators of long-term climate change. Without urgent action to address the causes of climate change, the oceans will only continue getting hotter.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentGlobal WarmingOceanGreenhouse Gas Emissions
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Tackling the AI energy problem
    Randy Simon
    The use of energy by artificial intelligence technology is rapidly increasing. Massive data centers performing the intense computation needed for training large models are consuming huge amounts of energy. Last year, AI consumed over 4% of U.S. electricity, putting a real strain on electric grids. Projections are that AI energy demand will more than double by 2040.
  • Earth Wise
    Biodiversity loss is changing what mosquitoes bite
    Randy Simon
    In healthy ecosystems, mosquitoes feed on a wide range of animals, including birds, amphibians, and mammals. But when those ecosystems lose species, mosquitoes are left with fewer choices. New research suggests that in some places where biodiversity is shrinking, humans are becoming the preferred target.
  • Earth Wise
    Offshore wind in the courts
    Randy Simon
    The ongoing battle between the Trump administration and the American offshore wind industry saw multiple court rulings in January. In December, the Interior Department ordered all work to stop on five offshore wind projects under construction, citing unspecified national security concerns. As a result, $25 billion in investments are in jeopardy. In response, the developers of the projects filed lawsuits in various courts arguing that the government failed to justify its actions and delaying the projects would cause irreparable harm to the companies involved.