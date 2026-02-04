© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Emissions and economic growth

By Randy Simon
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
John Morton
/
Flickr

Historically, growing industry and the economy meant burning more fossil fuels. As the world faces the prospect of needing to reduce carbon emissions, the worry is that it can’t cut emissions without cutting growth. But a new analysis by a London-based think tank has found that the opposite is happening. According to the analysis, breaking the link between economic growth and emissions is no longer just a theoretical possibility; it is happening at scale.

A growing number of countries are achieving growth while they are cutting emissions. According to the analysis by the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit think tank, 43 countries – including the U.S. and most of Europe – have decoupled economic growth from emissions. These countries are responsible for 46% of the global economy and 36% of global emissions. These 43 countries have become consistent decouplers.

Another 40 countries – which includes China and India – have continued to have increasing emissions, but even these have economies growing faster than emissions. These countries account for another 46% of the world economy. Their decoupling performance is increasing.

For the thirty other countries that were studied, emissions grew faster than their economies. However, these countries amount for a tiny share of the global economy.

The overall message is that the world is shifting toward decoupling emissions and economic growth. Unfortunately, global emissions are still rising, but more slowly than they did a decade ago. Climate change is a global problem so while at the individual country level there is real momentum with regard to decoupling, it needs to be a global phenomenon.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentEmissionsEconomic GrowthFossil Fuels
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Buyouts for flood-prone housing
    Randy Simon
    New Jersey has a program called Blue Acres, started in 1995, which to date has used more than $234 million in federal and state funds to pay fair market value to purchase homes in flood-prone areas. The properties are returned to permanent open space, which can better absorb rainwater than man-made surfaces such as concrete, asphalt, and buildings.
  • Earth Wise
    Some policy wins for the environment
    Randy Simon
    The United States took many backward steps with respect to the environment over the past year. Elsewhere, there was some progress by governments and other organizations in efforts to protect the natural world, preserve ecosystems, and establish policies to benefit the environment.
  • Earth Wise
    The year in climate disasters
    Randy Simon
    Climate disasters have become increasingly commonplace and increasingly destructive. The worst year was 2017 where a combination of devastating hurricane and wildfires resulted in $300 billion in damages. But 2025 has been one of the costliest years as well with economic losses of $120 billion spanning four continents.