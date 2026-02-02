© 2026
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Some policy wins for the environment

By Randy Simon
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Mathias Appel
/
Flickr

The United States took many backward steps with respect to the environment over the past year. Elsewhere, there was some progress by governments and other organizations in efforts to protect the natural world, preserve ecosystems, and establish policies to benefit the environment.

One area of progress was the expansion and strengthening of marine protected areas. These are parts of seas and oceans that have formal conservation status, which allows ecosystems to recover from previous damage and thrive. Sixty-six countries have ratified the High Seas Treaty that provides a legal framework to establish MPAs in international waters. There is also a 2022 global treaty under which countries have pledged to protect and conserve at least 30% of the world’s land and water by 2030. Currently, only 9.6% of the ocean is effectively protected.

At present, 17.6% of land is protected globally. Last March, Colombia designated a new kind of territory to protect an uncontacted Indigenous group. The designation prohibits all economic development and any forced human contact. In May, The Kyrgyz Republic created a new ecological corridor linking protected areas to form a large, connected landscape.

With regard to policy, there have been some interesting actions. New Zealand granted a particular mountain area legal personhood, meaning it has the same rights, duties, and protections as individuals.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion stating that governments can be held accountable for their greenhouse gas emissions under international law.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentMarine Protected AreasOceanPolicy
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    The year in climate disasters
    Randy Simon
    Climate disasters have become increasingly commonplace and increasingly destructive. The worst year was 2017 where a combination of devastating hurricane and wildfires resulted in $300 billion in damages. But 2025 has been one of the costliest years as well with economic losses of $120 billion spanning four continents.
  • Earth Wise
    Food choices and climate change
    Randy Simon
    Food choices shape far more than our health. They influence land use, water resources, and the amount of heat-trapping pollution released into the atmosphere. Because of this wide-reaching impact, scientists have begun to measure just how much dietary change is needed to slow climate change.
  • Earth Wise
    Filtering out microplastics
    Randy Simon
    Washing clothes may seem harmless, but each load can release hundreds of thousands of tiny plastic fibers from synthetic fabrics into the water. Some of these microplastics are captured in sewage sludge that is often used as fertilizer, allowing the particles to spread onto agricultural fields. Others pass through wastewater systems and eventually into the ocean, where they accumulate in marine life. Laundry is an overlooked but major source of plastic pollution.