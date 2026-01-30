© 2026
Earth Wise
The year in climate disasters

By Randy Simon
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Nick Terrell (BLM)
Flickr

Climate disasters have become increasingly commonplace and increasingly destructive. The worst year was 2017 where a combination of devastating hurricane and wildfires resulted in $300 billion in damages. But 2025 has been one of the costliest years as well with economic losses of $120 billion spanning four continents.

The most expensive disasters were the wildfires in the Los Angeles in January, resulting in over $60 billions in losses.31 people lost their lives in those fires and about 400 additional deaths were from factors linked to the fires according to a later study. The fires were fueled by climate change which led to conditions more conducive to fires.

South and Southeast Asian cyclones in November resulted in $25 billion in damages and over 1,700 people lost their lives in the extreme rainfall and flooding events. It was one of the deadliest weather-related disasters in recent history, occurring in one of the most climate vulnerable regions on Earth.

Flooding in China during the summer months caused nearly $12 billion in damages and several dozen deaths.

Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean in October caused $8 billion in damages. The death toll from that hurricane has not yet been finalized.

Monsoon flooding in India and Pakistan during the summer caused nearly $6 billion in damages and killed over 1,800 people.

Typhoons, tropical storms, droughts, and other extreme weather events led to additional billion-dollar-+ disasters which have become all too common.

Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentClimate DisastersWildfiresFloodsStormsMonsoon
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
