© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

A small victory for renewable energy

By Randy Simon
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Stephen D. Strowes
/
Flickr

The Trump administration broadly opposes renewable energy. The so-called Big Beautiful Bill gutted green energy subsidies and the administration has been systematically cutting back on clean energy programs including essentially bringing American offshore wind energy development to a halt. Their overall policy position is that climate change is not a serious problem and that fossil fuels are the way to go. The Department of Energy has changed the name of the prestigious National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado to the National Laboratory of the Rockies.

The administration’s support for energy technology includes fossil fuels, nuclear power, biofuels, hydropower, and geothermal energy. For reasons that are not particularly clear, geothermal energy is still included and has avoided being a target of the attack on renewable energy. The Department of Energy has recently approved an $8.6 million grant that will allow the nation’s first utility-led geothermal heating and cooling network to double in size.

The network is located in Framingham, Massachusetts, a western suburb of greater Boston. The system, completed in 2024, provides heating and cooling to about 140 customers in Framingham. It taps low-temperature thermal energy from dozens of boreholes drilled several hundred feet below ground, where temperatures remain at a steady 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Pipes circulate water through the boreholes to each building and electric heat pumps provide additional heating or cooling as needed.

The project still needs to be approved by state legislators but the utility, Eversource, aims to start construction by the end of 2026.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentRenewable EnergyTechnologyGeothermal Energy
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Australia’s giant pumped hydro project
    Randy Simon
    The Snowy 2.0 Pumped Storage Power Station – simply known as Snowy 2.0 – is a giant power generation project in Australia that is designed to supply 2.2 gigawatts of capacity and 350,000 megawatt-hours of large-scale energy storage to the national electricity market. The massive storage capacity will enable the introduction of more wind and solar generation by acting like a giant battery.
  • Earth Wise
    From a carbon sink to a carbon source
    Randy Simon
    Africa’s forests were once among the world’s largest carbon sinks, absorbing roughly 20% of all the carbon dioxide captured by plants. For centuries, the continent’s rainforests and woodlands helped regulate the planet’s climate, acting as a vital buffer against global warming.
  • Earth Wise
    Better iron-based batteries
    Randy Simon
    Storing energy in batteries is an increasingly important aspect of the modern world. Electric cars and giant battery banks for electric utilities require high-capacity batteries. The majority of these batteries are lithium-ion batteries that come in a number of different varieties based on the other elements used to make them.