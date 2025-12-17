© 2025
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

From a carbon sink to a carbon source

By Randy Simon
Published December 17, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
David Stanley
/
Flickr

Africa’s forests were once among the world’s largest carbon sinks, absorbing roughly 20% of all the carbon dioxide captured by plants. For centuries, the continent’s rainforests and woodlands helped regulate the planet’s climate, acting as a vital buffer against global warming.

However, deforestation, logging, and other land-use changes in Africa have reversed this effect. In fact, according to a new study led by researchers from the Universities of Leicester, Sheffield and Edinburgh in the UK, Africa’s forests have shifted from a carbon sink to a carbon source.

Using more than a decade of satellite observations and machine-learning analysis, researchers tracked changes in aboveground forest biomass (the amount of carbon stored in trees and woody vegetation). They found that while Africa gained carbon between 2007 and 2010, widespread forest loss in tropical rainforests has since tipped the scales.

Between 2010 and 2017, Africa lost approximately 117 million tons of forest biomass each year. The research, which was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that the losses are concentrated in tropical moist broadleaf forests. Gains in savanna regions, where shrubs and small trees are expanding, are too small to offset these losses.

These findings arrive on the heels of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, where global leaders highlighted the urgent need to protect tropical forests.

Without rapid action to halt forest loss, the world risks losing one of its most important natural buffers against climate change.

Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCOP30AfricaForests
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Better iron-based batteries
    Randy Simon
    Storing energy in batteries is an increasingly important aspect of the modern world. Electric cars and giant battery banks for electric utilities require high-capacity batteries. The majority of these batteries are lithium-ion batteries that come in a number of different varieties based on the other elements used to make them.
  • Earth Wise
    Fossil fuels and COP30
    Randy Simon
    The final agreement produced at the COP30 meeting where representatives of nearly 200 countries met to address the issue of climate change makes no mention of transitioning away from fossil fuels.
  • Earth Wise
    There is some climate progress
    Randy Simon
    In 2015, a report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that the world was headed towards 3.7 to 4.8 degrees Celsius of warming if stronger actions were not taken to cut emissions. This level of increased temperature (as much as nearly 9 degrees Fahrenheit) was described as being incompatible with an organized, equitable, and civilized global community. In short, the consequences would be dire.