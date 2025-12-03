© 2025
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

New York data center controversy

By Randy Simon
Published December 3, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Tim Lenz
/
Flickr

Data centers consume large amounts of energy. In 2023, they consumed 4.4% of the nation’s electricity and that percentage is projected to double or triple by 2028, in part due to the proliferation of AI. Much of that power is used to operate computing equipment like servers but nearly half of it is used for cooling systems for the equipment.

The data center company TeraWulf has signed an 80-year lease for 183 acres that formerly was the site of a coal-fired power plant on the banks of Cayuga Lake in Lansing, New Year, a small town north of Ithaca.

Many town residents are worried that the data center will raise electricity costs, generate noise pollution, and drain water resources.

The proposed data center could ultimately consume as much as 16% of the generating capacity of the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Station, which is the largest power producer in New York and the second largest hydro plant in the country.

Hundreds of Lansing residents have submitted public comments raising possible issues that could arise from the data center. On the other hand, union members and some business leaders have voiced support for the center, citing prospects for new construction and maintenance jobs.

The former coal plant in Lansing has an existing water intake system from Lake Cayuga that could be used for cooling at the data center. At nearby Seneca Lake, there is a cryptocurrency mining center that also requires lots of water to cool computers. Such facilities suck up water from a lake and release it back into the lake at much higher temperatures.

The Lansing town board is still considering a moratorium that could derail TeraWulf’s plans.

Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentData CenterNew York NewsLake Cayuga
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Burning tax dollars
    Randy Simon
    The Department of Energy's mission is to advance the national, economic, and energy security of the United States through scientific and technological innovation. Its aim has been to ensure affordable and reliable energy, address environmental and nuclear challenges, and conduct basic research. Under the Trump administration, its focus has changed dramatically, reflecting the political and economic focus of the agency’s new leadership.
  • Earth Wise
    The climate cost of cleaning water
    Randy Simon
    Wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. clean trillions of gallons of water each year. Whatever water gets drained down sinks or flushed down toilets goes through these plants to be rendered clean enough to return to the environment.
  • Earth Wise
    The 'Greenlandification' of Antarctica
    Randy Simon
    In the 1990s, the Greenland Ice Sheet as well as the rest of the Arctic region were observed to be measurably thawing as a result of human-caused global warming. At that time, most of Antarctica’s vast ice cap seemed to be securely frozen. Conventional wisdom was that Antarctica’s ice sheets were going to remain stable and were not going to melt much.