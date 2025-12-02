Burning tax dollars

The Department of Energy's mission is to advance the national, economic, and energy security of the United States through scientific and technological innovation. Its aim has been to ensure affordable and reliable energy, address environmental and nuclear challenges, and conduct basic research. Under the Trump administration, its focus has changed dramatically, reflecting the political and economic focus of the agency’s new leadership.

In October, the DoE announced up to $100 million in federal funding for projects modernizing the nation’s remaining coal power plants. Nearly half of them were slated to close by 2030. A month earlier, the department announced $625 million in funding aimed at expanding and invigorating America’s coal industry.

This investment constitutes only a fraction of what would be required to comprehensively upgrade these power plants. As a result, energy experts as well as anti-coal advocates say that this investment of tax dollars is unlikely to make coal power more affordable, much less environmentally friendlier. Revamping all the remaining coal plants would realistically cost billions of dollars. For 99% of U.S. coal plants – 209 out of the remaining 210 – it would be cheaper to replace their energy with new wind and solar rather than keep them operating.

The decline of coal power in this country is due to rising coal prices, the environmental damage from burning coal, and the proven cost-effectiveness of alternative energy sources including solar, wind, and natural gas. Despite all this, the new version of the Department of Energy is determined to burn tax dollars to try to keep coal power alive.