© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Burning tax dollars

By Randy Simon
Published December 2, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Tony Webster
/
Flickr

The Department of Energy's mission is to advance the national, economic, and energy security of the United States through scientific and technological innovation. Its aim has been to ensure affordable and reliable energy, address environmental and nuclear challenges, and conduct basic research. Under the Trump administration, its focus has changed dramatically, reflecting the political and economic focus of the agency’s new leadership.

In October, the DoE announced up to $100 million in federal funding for projects modernizing the nation’s remaining coal power plants. Nearly half of them were slated to close by 2030. A month earlier, the department announced $625 million in funding aimed at expanding and invigorating America’s coal industry.

This investment constitutes only a fraction of what would be required to comprehensively upgrade these power plants. As a result, energy experts as well as anti-coal advocates say that this investment of tax dollars is unlikely to make coal power more affordable, much less environmentally friendlier. Revamping all the remaining coal plants would realistically cost billions of dollars. For 99% of U.S. coal plants – 209 out of the remaining 210 – it would be cheaper to replace their energy with new wind and solar rather than keep them operating.

The decline of coal power in this country is due to rising coal prices, the environmental damage from burning coal, and the proven cost-effectiveness of alternative energy sources including solar, wind, and natural gas. Despite all this, the new version of the Department of Energy is determined to burn tax dollars to try to keep coal power alive.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCoalUS Department of EnergyFederal Funding
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    The climate cost of cleaning water
    Randy Simon
    Wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. clean trillions of gallons of water each year. Whatever water gets drained down sinks or flushed down toilets goes through these plants to be rendered clean enough to return to the environment.
  • Earth Wise
    The 'Greenlandification' of Antarctica
    Randy Simon
    In the 1990s, the Greenland Ice Sheet as well as the rest of the Arctic region were observed to be measurably thawing as a result of human-caused global warming. At that time, most of Antarctica’s vast ice cap seemed to be securely frozen. Conventional wisdom was that Antarctica’s ice sheets were going to remain stable and were not going to melt much.
  • Earth Wise
    More accurate GPS
    Randy Simon
    Most of us make frequent use of GPS technology to find our way around in our cars. There are increasing numbers of self-driving cars, and they are even more dependent on GPS technology in order to know where they are located. We tend to take for granted that the position shown by the GPS system is correct, but that isn’t always the case.