Earth Wise
A record jump in carbon dioxide levels

By Randy Simon
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Anthony Quintano
/
Flickr

The average level of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere had its largest one-year increase on record between 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the level reached 423.9 parts per million, an increase of 3.5 parts per million over the year before. The previous record jump was 3.3 parts per million in 2016. Modern measurements of carbon dioxide levels began in 1957.

Based on ice core samples that provide a record of past atmospheric conditions, carbon dioxide levels stayed steady at about 280 parts per million for 6,000 years until the industrial revolution that began in the mid-18th century. Since that time, human activities have included the burning of fossil fuels, substantial deforestation, and industrial processes like cement manufacturing. As a result, atmospheric levels have increased by more than 50%.

Since 1960, humankind has released roughly 500 billion tons of carbon into the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide that isn’t absorbed by the land or the seas can remain in the atmosphere for centuries, helping to warm the climate long after it got there.

As this goes on, the Trump administration has the nation retreating from measuring and reporting its emissions. It proposed to shut down observatories and satellites run by federal agencies. The administration is also taking steps to repeal the endangerment finding, which provides the scientific foundation for regulating polluters. The current government position is to dismiss the dangers of climate change.

Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
