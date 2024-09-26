© 2024
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Policy Talk with Kris Brown

By Jesse King
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Strauss Media Strategies and Dave Lucas WAMC.
/
WAMC
Kris Brown's headshot and the NYS Capitol.

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Brady President Kris Brown about her work advocating for gun control measures in Washington, and why it’s harder today. We also hear from New York State Senator Liz Krueger about the state’s proposed Equal Rights Amendment, which voters will decide on in November.

Guests: Kris Brown, president of Brady: United Against Gun Violence; New York State Senator Liz Krueger

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

Tags
51% Kris Brownthe Brady Center to Prevent Gun ViolenceState Senator Liz KruegerEqual Rights Amendment
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
