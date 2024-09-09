On this week’s 51%, we speak with the cast and crew of an upcoming production of Heidi Schreck’s 2017 play, What the Constitution Means to Me, at Hubbard Hall in upstate New York. We also take a trip to Sheffield, Massachusetts, to learn about civil rights icon Elizabeth Freeman, who successfully sued for her freedom during the Revolutionary War. And we remember Dr. Alice Green, activist and founder of Albany’s Center for Law and Justice, who died in August at age 84.