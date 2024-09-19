Theo Boyd on complicated grief

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with author Theo Boyd to discuss her book My Grief is Not Like Yours, and the various forms that grief can take. Boyd, a former teacher and self-described "farm girl" from Texas, experienced a string of life-altering losses beginning in 2019, including the deaths of both of her parents. Combining personal anecdotes and advice from mental health counselors, Boyd offers comfort to those who also find themselves in the throes of "complicated grief."

Guest: Theo Boyd, author of My Grief is Not Like Yours: Learning to Live After Unimaginable Loss, A Daughter's Journey

This episode contains a discussion on suicide. If you or someone you love is in crisis, help is available. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is open 24/7 here and by texting or calling “988.” The Crisis Text Line is also available here and by texting "HOME" to "741741."

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

