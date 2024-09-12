© 2024
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Jessica Hoppe on being the "First in the Family"

By Jesse King
Published September 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Flatiron Books
Jessica Hoppe and "First in the family" book cover.

On this week’s 51%, we speak with writer and mental health advocate Jessica Hoppe about her new book First in the Family: A Story of Survival, Recovery, and the American Dream. The debut memoir chronicles Hoppe’s experience recovering from drug and alcohol abuse as a first-generation Latinx woman. Tracing the history of substance abuse across her family, Hoppe explores the pressures that come with the immigrant experience, the impacts of intergenerational trauma, and what it takes to break the cycles of shame and silence.

————

Guest: Jessica Hoppe, author of First in the Family: A Story of Survival, Recovery, and the American Dream

This episode contains discussions of addiction, suicide, and sexual assault. If you or someone you love has been impacted by these issues, know that help is available. You can access RAINN’s hotline here. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 here and by texting “988.” New York also has a 24/7, confidential “HOPEline” for those struggling with substance abuse and gambling addiction at 1-877-8-HOPENY.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producers are Jody Cowan and Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
