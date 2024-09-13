Sabrina Strings on "The End of Love"

Has dating gotten harder in recent years? On this week’s 51%, we speak with sociologist Sabrina Strings about the changing romantic landscape for women in the U.S., from dating app horrors to low-commitment “situationships.” In her new book, The End of Love, Strings argues that traditional romance has always been more elusive for women of color, and now it is practically on its deathbed. Why? Because after decades of feminist progress, a new form of toxic masculinity has evolved to maintain power over women by withholding love and commitment.

Guest: Sabrina Strings, author of The End of Love: Racism, Sexism, and the Death of Romance

