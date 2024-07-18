Dr. Camille Clare on C-section recovery

On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Camille Clare, an OB/GYN and professor at SUNY Downstate, to learn more about cesarean sections, and what women should expect during and after delivery. Dr. Clare is also the secretary of the Board of Directors for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and a member of New York's Maternal Mortality Review Committee. We also hear from Jenni Shearston, one of the researchers behind a new study on the presence of metals in tampons.

Guests: Dr. Camille Clare, M.D. and FACOG at SUNY Downstate; Jenni Shearston, postdoctoral scholar and environmental epidemiologist at the University of California Berkeley

You can read Shearston's study on the presence of metals in tampons in full at Environment International.



