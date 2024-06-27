© 2024
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Kimberly Mutcherson on emergency abortion access

By Jesse King,
Jody CowanJames Paleologopoulos
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:30 PM EDT
FILE - The Supreme Court is photographed, Feb. 28, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal of a strict abortion ban in Idaho, allowing some emergency abortions in the state to continue — for now. On this week’s 51%, we speak with Rutgers Law School Professor Kimberly Mutcherson about what this means for patients in Idaho, and for the Court.

————

Guests: Kimberly Mutcherson, professor at Rutgers Law School; Jillian Faison, attorney and candidate for family court judge in Albany County

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio based in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
