Rachel Somerstein on the untold history of C-sections

On this week’s 51%, we speak with journalist Rachel Somerstein about her new book Invisible Labor: The Untold Story of the Cesarean Section. Nearly a third of all babies born in the U.S. are born via C-section, and while the procedure is typically safe, it can come with significant challenges for some moms, especially women of color. Driven by her own traumatic birth experience, Somerstein works to uncover how the surgery has evolved, and why it is more common today.

Guest: Rachel Somerstein, journalist and assistant professor at SUNY New Paltz, author of Invisible Labor: The Untold Story of the Cesarean Section

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

————