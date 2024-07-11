© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Rachel Somerstein on the untold history of C-sections

By Jesse King
Published July 11, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
HarperCollins

On this week’s 51%, we speak with journalist Rachel Somerstein about her new book Invisible Labor: The Untold Story of the Cesarean Section. Nearly a third of all babies born in the U.S. are born via C-section, and while the procedure is typically safe, it can come with significant challenges for some moms, especially women of color. Driven by her own traumatic birth experience, Somerstein works to uncover how the surgery has evolved, and why it is more common today.

Guest: Rachel Somerstein, journalist and assistant professor at SUNY New Paltz, author of Invisible Labor: The Untold Story of the Cesarean Section

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
Load More