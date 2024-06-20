The future of mifepristone

The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge of the Food & Drug Administration’s approval and regulation of mifepristone, preserving access to one of two pills commonly used in medication abortions across the U.S. On this week’s 51%, we break down the Court’s ruling with Carmel Shachar, faculty director of the Health Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation.

Guests: Carmel Shachar, assistant clinical professor of law at Harvard Law School; Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood; Patricia McGeown, former president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood

