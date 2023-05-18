51% #1765: Brooke Ellison on "Look Both Ways"

On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Brooke Ellison, associate professor of health policy and medical ethics at Stony Brook University. After a car accident left her paralyzed from the neck down at just 11 years old, Ellison became the first quadriplegic to graduate from Harvard University, with degrees in cognitive neuroscience and public policy. She’s also been a strong advocate for stem cell research and the disability community. Her first book chronicling the early years of her life, called Miracles Happen, was adapted into a TV movie directed by Christopher Reeve, titled The Brooke Elliston Story. In her latest memoir, Look Both Ways, Ellison reflects on how her understanding of her disability has matured – and how we can all thrive as a result of our experiences.

Guest: Brooke Ellison, author of Look Both Ways

