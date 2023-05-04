© 2023
51% #1763: Jena Friedman on "Not Funny"

By Jesse King
Published May 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT
Feinstein Friedman Pic.png

On this week's 51%, we speak with comedian and writer Jena Friedman about her new book Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera, reflecting on her experience as a woman in comedy and her personal brand of funny. We also catch up with comedian Rachel Feinstein as she makes her way through her U.S. tour.

————

Guests: Jena Friedman, comedian and author of Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera; Rachel Feinstein, comedian and actress

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
