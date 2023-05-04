51% #1763: Jena Friedman on "Not Funny"

On this week's 51%, we speak with comedian and writer Jena Friedman about her new book Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera, reflecting on her experience as a woman in comedy and her personal brand of funny. We also catch up with comedian Rachel Feinstein as she makes her way through her U.S. tour.

————

Guests: Jena Friedman, comedian and author of Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera; Rachel Feinstein, comedian and actress

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.