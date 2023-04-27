© 2023
Gov. Hochul announces "conceptual agreement" on overdue $229 billion budget
51%

51% #1762: The Battle for Mifepristone, Part Two

By Jesse King,
Ian Pickus
Published April 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Katherine Franke

The Supreme Court has ruled to protect access to the key abortion pill mifepristone for now, as a legal battle over its 23-year approval by the Food and Drug Administration makes its way through the courts. On this week’s 51%, we speak with Columbia Law School’s Katherine Franke about the Texas case that started it all, and what lies ahead in America’s struggle over abortion rights. WAMC’s Ian Pickus also speaks with Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz about a new coalition of state lieutenant governors working to protect and expand access to reproductive care.

————

Guests: Katherine Franke, director of the Center for Gender & Sexuality Law at Columbia Law School; Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
