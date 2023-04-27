51% #1762: The Battle for Mifepristone, Part Two

The Supreme Court has ruled to protect access to the key abortion pill mifepristone for now, as a legal battle over its 23-year approval by the Food and Drug Administration makes its way through the courts. On this week’s 51%, we speak with Columbia Law School’s Katherine Franke about the Texas case that started it all, and what lies ahead in America’s struggle over abortion rights. WAMC’s Ian Pickus also speaks with Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz about a new coalition of state lieutenant governors working to protect and expand access to reproductive care.

Guests: Katherine Franke, director of the Center for Gender & Sexuality Law at Columbia Law School; Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz

