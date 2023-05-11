51% #1764: Emma Nadler on “The Unlikely Village of Eden”

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Mother's Day and speak with author and psychotherapist Emma Nadler about her new memoir, The Unlikely Village of Eden, on her experience as a parent of a child with a disability. With both compassion and humor, Nadler urges mothers to find community and accept “parenting imperfectly” when life doesn’t go to plan. WAMC’s Ian Pickus also speaks with Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered, about her latest book, It. Goes. So. Fast., chronicling her attempt to wind back the clock and put work on the back burner in the last year of her sons’ childhood.

————

Guests: Emma Nadler, author of The Unlikely Village of Eden; Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of All Things Considered and author of It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs

