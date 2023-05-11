© 2023
51% #1764: Emma Nadler on “The Unlikely Village of Eden”

By Jesse King,
Jody CowanIan Pickus
Published May 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
The Unlikely Village of Eden Cover.jpg
Provided by Central Recovery Press
/
Emma Nadler

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Mother's Day and speak with author and psychotherapist Emma Nadler about her new memoir, The Unlikely Village of Eden, on her experience as a parent of a child with a disability. With both compassion and humor, Nadler urges mothers to find community and accept “parenting imperfectly” when life doesn’t go to plan. WAMC’s Ian Pickus also speaks with Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered, about her latest book, It. Goes. So. Fast., chronicling her attempt to wind back the clock and put work on the back burner in the last year of her sons’ childhood.

————

Guests: Emma Nadler, author of The Unlikely Village of Eden; Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of All Things Considered and author of It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
