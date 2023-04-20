51% #1761: The Battle for Mifepristone

The accessibility of the key abortion medication mifepristone hangs in the balance after a federal judge in Texas ruled earlier this month to suspend the Food & Drug Administration’s approval of the drug. On the latest 51%, we discuss the future of the case and learn how mifepristone works.

Guests: Carmel Shachar, executive director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School; Dr. Wendy Parker, executive director of The Collaboratory at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; Jackie Dwyer, pharmacist at The Collaboratory

