© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1761: The Battle for Mifepristone

By Jesse King
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Abortion Pill
Allen G. Breed/AP
/
AP
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

The accessibility of the key abortion medication mifepristone hangs in the balance after a federal judge in Texas ruled earlier this month to suspend the Food & Drug Administration’s approval of the drug. On the latest 51%, we discuss the future of the case and learn how mifepristone works.

————

Guests: Carmel Shachar, executive director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School; Dr. Wendy Parker, executive director of The Collaboratory at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; Jackie Dwyer, pharmacist at The Collaboratory

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Amy Littlefield.jpg
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1749: Roe’s Would-Be Anniversary
    Jesse King
    January 22 would have marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, had the Court not decided to overturn the ruling last year. On the latest 51%, we speak with Amy Littlefield, longtime abortion access correspondent for The Nation, about how the fall of Roe is currently playing out in states and women’s health clinics across the U.S.
  • 9780593471081.jpg
    51% #1740: Laura Kaplan on “The Story of Jane”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, activist Laura Kaplan discusses her 1995 book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service, and reflects on its relevance today. Kaplan herself was a member of Chicago’s Jane Collective, an underground organization that helped women attain abortions in the years leading up to the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.
  • Hundreds gather for a "Rally for Roe" in Plattsburgh
    51% #1720: The Long Road to Roe (and Beyond)
    Jesse King
    The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v Wade, ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights in the U.S. But how did we get here? On this week’s 51%, we speak with author and professor Jennifer Holland about the history of abortion in the U.S., and how abortion became a political issue.
  • Albany Abortion Rally
    51% #1719: The Fall of Roe
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. We speak with Albany Law School professor Vincent Bonventre about what this means for the Court, and hear from advocates on both sides of the debate over abortion rights. Albany Medical Center’s Dr. Rachel Flink also discusses how to pick and properly use the birth control method that’s best for you.
Load More