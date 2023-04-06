51% #1759: Sexual Assault Awareness Month

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. We stop by the premiere of a new film in Albany, New York based on the life of Laurina Ecobelli, who overcame her abuser and won a landmark child abuse case in the 1920s. We also speak with JoLynn Backes of the Albany County Crime Victim & Sexual Violence Center, and sit down with YAI trainer Consuelo Senior to learn about the importance of sex education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

————

Guests: JoLynn Backes, case manager with the Albany County Crime Victim & Sexual Violence Center; Consuelo Senior, assistant director of training and assistant coordinator of sex education and clinical curriculum development at YAI

If you or someone you love has been impacted by sexual violence, help is available. The Albany County Crime Victim & Sexual Violence Center has a 24-hour hotline at (518) 447-7716. RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.