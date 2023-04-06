© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1759: Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Jesse King
Published April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Laurina - YAI.png
provided by Lora Lee Ecobelli
/

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. We stop by the premiere of a new film in Albany, New York based on the life of Laurina Ecobelli, who overcame her abuser and won a landmark child abuse case in the 1920s. We also speak with JoLynn Backes of the Albany County Crime Victim & Sexual Violence Center, and sit down with YAI trainer Consuelo Senior to learn about the importance of sex education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

————

Guests: JoLynn Backes, case manager with the Albany County Crime Victim & Sexual Violence Center; Consuelo Senior, assistant director of training and assistant coordinator of sex education and clinical curriculum development at YAI

If you or someone you love has been impacted by sexual violence, help is available. The Albany County Crime Victim & Sexual Violence Center has a 24-hour hotline at (518) 447-7716. RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Kara Goucher The Longest Race.png
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1758: Kara Goucher on “The Longest Race”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with long-distance runner and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher about her daring new memoir, "The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team."
  • Kia and Kate.png
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1757: Bridging the Gap
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we take a look at the gender pay gap in the U.S., and speak with America Saves Director Kia McCallister-Young to learn how you can come up with a savings plan that fits your needs and leaves you feeling financially confident – no matter what life throws at you.
  • Being the Grownup with Adelia.png
    51% #1756: Adelia Moore on "Being the Grownup"
    Jesse King
    Parenting isn’t easy – especially when children are difficult. On this week’s 51%, Dr. Adelia Moore discusses how you can become a more confident parent, love with conviction, and see your children as the unique individuals they are.
  • SuffrageSculpture.jpg
    51% #1755: Women's History Month
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we recognize Women’s History Month. Jennifer Herrera, vice president of external affairs for the National Women’s History Museum, shares how the organization is working to fill the gaps in our history books. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, stops by a donation ceremony for a replica of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument at the New York State Museum.
Load More