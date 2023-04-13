51% #1760: Woman, Life, Freedom

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Marjan Keypour, founder of the Alliance for Rights of All Minorities, about a new report examining violence against women in Iran. We also stop by Russell Sage College to listen in on an important conversation with Iranian-American journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad. And we also learn how the lack of menstrual supplies impacts girls’ schooling worldwide – and hear from one organization working to bridge the gap.

Jesse King / WAMC An example of a reusable MoonCatcher kit, used to help girls manage their periods and stay in school during menstruation.

Guests: Marjan Keypour, founder of the Alliance for Rights of All Minorities; Ellie von Wellsheim, founder of The MoonCatcher Project

You can read the full report by Stop Femicide in Iran, a project of ARAM, here. You can also watch Masih Alinejad’s full conversation for Russel Sage College’s “Women-led Revolutions” series here.

