51% #1760: Woman, Life, Freedom

By Jesse King
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we speak with Marjan Keypour, founder of the Alliance for Rights of All Minorities, about a new report examining violence against women in Iran. We also stop by Russell Sage College to listen in on an important conversation with Iranian-American journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad. And we also learn how the lack of menstrual supplies impacts girls’ schooling worldwide – and hear from one organization working to bridge the gap.

Mooncatcher Kit.jpg
Jesse King
/
WAMC
An example of a reusable MoonCatcher kit, used to help girls manage their periods and stay in school during menstruation.

————

Guests: Marjan Keypour, founder of the Alliance for Rights of All Minorities; Ellie von Wellsheim, founder of The MoonCatcher Project

You can read the full report by Stop Femicide in Iran, a project of ARAM, here. You can also watch Masih Alinejad’s full conversation for Russel Sage College’s “Women-led Revolutions” series here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
