51% #1758: Kara Goucher on “The Longest Race”

On this week’s 51%, we speak with long-distance runner and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher about her daring new memoir, The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team. A former member of Nike’s fallen Oregon Project, Goucher sheds light on the toxic culture and predatory leadership she says she faced from the team’s disgraced running coach, Alberto Salazar. Salazar was banned from the sport for life in 2021 following a sexual misconduct investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. In her new memoir, Goucher publicly identifies herself as the woman behind those allegations for the first time.

Guest: Kara Goucher, two-time Olympian and author of The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team

