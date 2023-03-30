© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trump's lawyer says he's been told of New York indictment, making Trump first ex-president charged with a crime
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1758: Kara Goucher on “The Longest Race”

By Jesse King
Published March 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
the-longest-race-9781982179144_hr.jpg
Photo was provided by Simon and Schuster
/

On this week’s 51%, we speak with long-distance runner and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher about her daring new memoir, The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team. A former member of Nike’s fallen Oregon Project, Goucher sheds light on the toxic culture and predatory leadership she says she faced from the team’s disgraced running coach, Alberto Salazar. Salazar was banned from the sport for life in 2021 following a sexual misconduct investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. In her new memoir, Goucher publicly identifies herself as the woman behind those allegations for the first time.

————

Guest: Kara Goucher, two-time Olympian and author of The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Kia and Kate.png
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1757: Bridging the Gap
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we take a look at the gender pay gap in the U.S., and speak with America Saves Director Kia McCallister-Young to learn how you can come up with a savings plan that fits your needs and leaves you feeling financially confident – no matter what life throws at you.
  • Being the Grownup with Adelia.png
    51% #1756: Adelia Moore on "Being the Grownup"
    Jesse King
    Parenting isn’t easy – especially when children are difficult. On this week’s 51%, Dr. Adelia Moore discusses how you can become a more confident parent, love with conviction, and see your children as the unique individuals they are.
  • SuffrageSculpture.jpg
    51% #1755: Women's History Month
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we recognize Women’s History Month. Jennifer Herrera, vice president of external affairs for the National Women’s History Museum, shares how the organization is working to fill the gaps in our history books. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, stops by a donation ceremony for a replica of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument at the New York State Museum.
  • Alisha Miranda and Cover.png
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1754: Alisha Fernandez Miranda on “My What If Year”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with Alisha Fernandez Miranda about her journey from CEO to intern in her new memoir "My What If Year."
Load More