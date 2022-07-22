51% #1721: Falguni Sheth on "Unruly Women"

On this week’s 51%, we speak with professor and author Falguni Sheth about her new book, Unruly Women: Race, Neocolonialism, and the Hijab, on the animosity faced by Muslim women in the U.S. We also hear from WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl about how the overturning of Roe v. Wade could impact the country’s already overburdened foster care system.

