51% #1721: Falguni Sheth on "Unruly Women"

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we speak with professor and author Falguni Sheth about her new book, Unruly Women: Race, Neocolonialism, and the Hijab, on the animosity faced by Muslim women in the U.S. We also hear from WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl about how the overturning of Roe v. Wade could impact the country’s already overburdened foster care system.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
