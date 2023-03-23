51% #1757: Bridging the Gap

On this week’s 51%, we take a look at the gender pay gap in the U.S., and speak with America Saves Director Kia McCallister-Young to learn how you can come up with a savings plan that fits your needs and leaves you feeling financially confident – no matter what life throws at you. We also learn about historic labor leader Kate Mullany, who founded the nation’s first all-female labor union, and take a tour of the Kate Mullany House in Troy, New York.

————

Guest: Kia McCallister-Young, director of America Saves

You can access MIT's resources on career advisement and professional development here.

You can learn more about Brookdale Community College’s Women in Learning and Leadership (WILL) Program here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.