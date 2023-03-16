51% #1756: Adelia Moore on "Being the Grownup"

Parenting isn’t easy – especially when children are difficult. On this week’s 51%, Dr. Adelia Moore discusses how you can become a more confident parent, love with conviction, and see your children as the unique individuals they are. Dr. Moore is a retired clinical psychologist from New York City who specialized in family relationships. Her book on the subject is Being the Grownup: Love, Limits and the Natural Authority of Parenthood. We also hear from North Country Public Radio’s Amy Feiereisel about what a shortage of early intervention specialists in New York means for children with developmental delays and disabilities.

————

Guests: Dr. Adelia Moore, clinical psychiatrist and author of Being the Grownup: Love, Limits, and the Natural Authority of Parenthood

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.