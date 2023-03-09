© 2023
51% #1755: Women's History Month

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Women's Rights Pioneers Monument
Provided by the New York State Museum
/
A 1/3 replica of the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument, now in the care of the New York State Museum.

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Women’s History Month. Jennifer Herrera, vice president of external affairs for the National Women’s History Museum, shares how the organization is working to fill the gaps in our history books. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, stops by a donation ceremony for a replica of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument at the New York State Museum. And we also speak to Cynthia Brix and William Keepin of Gender Equity & Reconciliation International about their model for gender healing, and the importance of truth and love in righting gender injustice.

————

Guests: Jennifer Herrera, vice president of external affairs for the National Women's History Museum; Cynthia Brix and William Keepin, founding directors of Gender Equity & Reconciliation International

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It is produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
