51% #1755: Women's History Month

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Women’s History Month. Jennifer Herrera, vice president of external affairs for the National Women’s History Museum, shares how the organization is working to fill the gaps in our history books. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, stops by a donation ceremony for a replica of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument at the New York State Museum. And we also speak to Cynthia Brix and William Keepin of Gender Equity & Reconciliation International about their model for gender healing, and the importance of truth and love in righting gender injustice.

Guests: Jennifer Herrera, vice president of external affairs for the National Women's History Museum; Cynthia Brix and William Keepin, founding directors of Gender Equity & Reconciliation International

