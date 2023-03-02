51% #1754: Alisha Fernandez Miranda on “My What If Year”

We’ve all wondered about the path not taken. On this week’s 51%, we speak with a woman who went back and gave her dreams a second chance. Alisha Fernandez Miranda talks her journey from CEO to intern in her new memoir My What If Year – and how you can infuse a little more “what if” into your daily life. We also learn about a group of students launching their first startup from Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, and the Girls Scouts of Northeastern New York stop by the studio to give us a taste of their newest cookie and the year ahead.

Guests: Alisha Fernandez Miranda, author of My What If Year; Amanda Allen, Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Director of Product Program; Isabelle Savage, Girl Scout; Savannah Gale, Girl Scout

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It is produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.