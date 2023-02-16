51% #1752: Break and Repair

What do you do if your relationship goes south? On this week's 51%, we speak with Katie Hood, CEO of the One Love Foundation, about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships — and how to tell which one you’re in. Here in Albany, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence reflects on its 30 years as an agency, and the work that remains to address gender violence across the state. And how does one practice self-care amid divorce? Coach Tara Eisenhard offers tips for mending a broken heart, co-parenting with your ex, and moving forward.

Guests: Katie Hood, CEO of One Love Foundation; Kelli Owens, executive director of the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence; Tara Eisenhard, divorce coach and author of The D-Word: Divorce Through a Child’s Eyes

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can find the National Domestic Violence Hotline here, or by calling 1-800-799-SAFE, or texting “START” to 88788. The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence also has its own hotline: call 1-800-942-6906 or text 1-844-997-2121.

You can view the NYS OPDV’s 30th anniversary documentary in full here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It's produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.