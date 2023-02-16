© 2023
51%

51% #1752: Break and Repair

By Jesse King
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Tara Eisenhard and One Love's "10 Signs of an Unhealthy Relationship"
Tara Eisenhard and One Love's "10 Signs of an Unhealthy Relationship"
Kelli Owens
NYS OPDV Executive Director Kelli Owens
A screening for a documentary about the history of the NYS OPDV.
A screening for a documentary about the history of the NYS OPDV.
One Love Logo
The logo for the One Love Foundation.
What do you do if your relationship goes south? On this week's 51%, we speak with Katie Hood, CEO of the One Love Foundation, about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships — and how to tell which one you’re in. Here in Albany, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence reflects on its 30 years as an agency, and the work that remains to address gender violence across the state. And how does one practice self-care amid divorce? Coach Tara Eisenhard offers tips for mending a broken heart, co-parenting with your ex, and moving forward. 

————

Guests: Katie Hood, CEO of One Love Foundation; Kelli Owens, executive director of the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence; Tara Eisenhard, divorce coach and author of The D-Word: Divorce Through a Child’s Eyes

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can find the National Domestic Violence Hotline here, or by calling 1-800-799-SAFE, or texting “START” to 88788. The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence also has its own hotline: call 1-800-942-6906 or text 1-844-997-2121.

You can view the NYS OPDV’s 30th anniversary documentary in full here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It's produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Vanessa Bever
    51% #1731: Couples Counseling with Vanessa Bever
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%: how’s your love life? We step into the office of Vanessa Bever, a licensed therapist with Capital District Marriage and Family Therapy in upstate New York, to learn how we can better communicate, make amends, and ground our relationships through couples counseling.
  • Kate Mangino is the author of "Equal Partners."
    51% #1730: Kate Mangino on "Equal Partners"
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with gender expert Kate Mangino about her new book "Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home," on how couples can better balance household work and promote gender equality in their personal lives.
  • Lauren Hunt
    51% #1697: The Good Divorce
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51% — why is the beginning of the year such a big time for divorce? We speak with attorney Lauren Hunt to learn more about the divorce process and dispel some of the myths. We also speak with Sarah Armstrong, author of The Mom’s Guide to a Good Divorce, on how to keep kids at the forefront during the change.
  • Stand Up Survivor and Founder Lisa Alexander
    51% #1683: Domestic Violence
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we discuss domestic violence: what it looks like, what resources are available, and how to get help.
