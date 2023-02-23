51% #1753: Clarence Lusane on "Twenty Dollars and Change"

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Dr. Clarence Lusane about his latest book, Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy, on the lifelong activism of Harriet Tubman and the ongoing debate over the future of the $20 bill. We also hear from Outdoor Afro CEO Rue Mapp, and our associate producer, Jody Cowan, sits down with farmer and author Leah Penniman about her upcoming collection Black Earth Wisdom: Soulful Conversations with Black Environmentalists.

Guests: Dr. Clarence Lusane, author of Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy; Rue Mapp, founder and CEO of Outdoor Afro and author of Nature Swagger; and Leah Penniman, co-director of Soul Fire Farm and author of Black Earth Wisdom: Soulful Conversations with Black Environmentalists

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It’s produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.