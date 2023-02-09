51% #1751: Looking for Love

Love is not just for the young. On this week’s 51%, we speak with editors Nan Bauer-Maglin and Daniel Hood about their new book Gray Love: Stories About Dating and Relationships After 60. From terrible first dates to newfound partnerships, Gray Love explores how the search for companionship does and doesn’t change after retirement – and how it always teaches us more about ourselves. We also speak with the women behind upstate New York’s newest dating service, Micropolitan Matchmakers.

Guests: Nan Bauer-Maglin and Daniel Hood, editors of Gray Love: Stories About Dating and Relationships After 60; Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, co-founders of Metropolitan Matchmakers

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It’s produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

