51% #1749: Roe’s Would-Be Anniversary

January 22 would have marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, had the Court not decided to overturn the ruling last year. On the latest 51%, we speak with Amy Littlefield, longtime abortion access correspondent for The Nation, about how the fall of Roe is currently playing out in states and women’s health clinics across the U.S. Also, thousands of women marched in protests nationwide to mark the anniversary, as part of the seventh National Women’s March. Author Trudy Krisher shares her experience traveling to the first march in Washington D.C. in 2017, which inspired her newest book, On the March: A Novel of the Women’s March on Washington.

Guests: Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation; Trudy Krisher, author of On the March: A Novel of the Women’s March on Washington

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It's produced and hosted by Jesse King.


