© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1749: Roe’s Would-Be Anniversary

By Jesse King
Published January 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Amy Littlefield.jpg
Courtesy of Amy Littlefield/The Nation
/

January 22 would have marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, had the Court not decided to overturn the ruling last year. On the latest 51%, we speak with Amy Littlefield, longtime abortion access correspondent for The Nation, about how the fall of Roe is currently playing out in states and women’s health clinics across the U.S. Also, thousands of women marched in protests nationwide to mark the anniversary, as part of the seventh National Women’s March. Author Trudy Krisher shares her experience traveling to the first march in Washington D.C. in 2017, which inspired her newest book, On the March: A Novel of the Women’s March on Washington.

————

Guests: Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation; Trudy Krisher, author of On the March: A Novel of the Women’s March on Washington

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It’s produced and hosted by Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Tracy Heather Strain Zora Neale Hurston.png
    51% #1748: Tracy Heather Strain on “Claiming a Space”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with filmmaker Tracy Heather Strain about her new PBS documentary "Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space." We'll also hear from ceramicist Kelli Rae Adams about her latest installation at MASS MoCA, titled "Forever in Your Debt."
  • Dolly Chugh and Book Cover.png
    51% #1747: Dolly Chugh on “A More Just Future”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we explore how building for the future demands reckoning with our past. NYU Stern School of Business professor and social psychologist Dolly Chugh offers guidance for the “gritty patriot” in her new book "A More Just Future."
  • Nicole Rodriguez.jpg
    51% #1746: New Year, Happier You
    Jesse King
    What’s your New Year’s resolution? On the latest 51%, we speak with dietician and personal trainer Nicole Rodriguez about how to set healthy and realistic nutrition goals that fit your lifestyle. And in this season of gym memberships, career scheming, and personal development, one multi-generational study suggests the key to fulfillment is actually, quite simple: nurturing our relationships. The New York Times’ Jancee Dunn shares what we can learn from the world’s longest-running study on human happiness.
  • 51 Fill Photo.png
    51% #1745: The Best of 2022
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we look back at some of our biggest stories and favorite conversations of 2022.
Load More