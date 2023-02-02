51% #1750: Power in Presentation

On this week's 51%, we speak with Hollywood dialect coach and author Samara Bay about how to buck America’s “voice standards” and embrace the power in your voice. Bay’s coaching clients include top actors (Gal Gadot, Rachel McAdams, Penelope Cruz, etc.), Congressional candidates, and many a company executive. In her new book, Permission to Speak, Bay teaches readers how to tackle public speaking, develop their voice, and get what they want out of it. We also speak with History at Play’s Judith Kalaora about her one-woman show on the story of Deborah Sampson, the first woman to successfully enlist and fight in the American military.

Guests: Samara Bay, speech coach and author, Permission to Speak: How to Change What Power Sounds Like, Starting With You; Judith Kalaora, founder and artistic director of History at Play

History at Play’s presentation on Deborah Sampson, A Revolution of Her Own, will take place at the Storrowton Village Museum on February 9.

