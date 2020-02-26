 Westchester Legislators Consider Ban On Exotic Animal Performances | WAMC

Westchester Legislators Consider Ban On Exotic Animal Performances

By Allison Dunne 7 minutes ago
  • By Usien - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9720409

Westchester County legislators are considering whether to ban certain animals at shows.

The Westchester County Board of Legislators has introduced legislation to protect wild and exotic animals by prohibiting their appearance at circuses and similar shows. The legislation would prohibit performances of big cats like lions and tigers; elephants; monkeys and apes; alligators and crocodiles; and other species, at circuses, carnivals and other traveling and trade shows. Legislators say California, New Jersey and Hawaii have adopted such measures statewide, while New York City and the Town of Greenburgh in Westchester are among dozens of other local municipalities with such bans.

Tags: 
exotic animals
Westchester County Board of Legislators
circus

