Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

UVM Prof Discusses Role As Lead Author Of Northeast Chapter Of Latest National Climate Assessment

By 3 hours ago
  • Lesley-Anne Dupigny-Giroux
    Lesley-Anne Dupigny-Giroux
    Photo by Sally McCay / University of Vermont

On Friday, the federal government released the Fourth National Climate Assessment.  The report determines that if intensive actions are not taken to curb greenhouse gas emissions and regional initiatives implemented to adapt, there will be severe ramifications for the climate and human health, infrastructure and the economy. The report presents overall findings and also breaks into segments to assess the impacts on areas such as agriculture, transportation, air quality and human health.  It telescopes to individual regions of the country, finding, among other things, that the Northeast’s seasonality is at risk, which in turn threatens the region’s economy.   Vermont state climatologist and University of Vermont Professor of Geography Lesley-Anne Dupigny-Giroux is the lead author of the Northeast chapter of the Fourth National Climate Assessment.  She  was selected from among 200 scientists to lead the Northeast chapter.

“There are two leads. There’s the federal lead and I’m the chapter lead. The federal lead has to be the one who coordinates with other federal agencies because there’re 13 agencies that participated. And then the chapter leads are usually either independent scientists or scientists at research institutions or universities. Our job was to get a pulse what were the key pieces that needed to be covered for the entire Northeast region which runs from Maine to upstate New York down to West Virginia and across Washington D.C.  And then once we had those pieces in place to then invite authors to join our team to help write the entire chapter.”

Tags: 
Fourth National Climate Assessment
Lesley-Anne Dupigny-Giroux
Dupigny-Giroux
Climate
Climate Change
Environment

Related Content

UVM Students Hold Rally On Climate Issues

By Sep 25, 2018
Students listen to Senator Bernie Sanders at UVM Rally for Climate Action at UVM
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Students at the University Of Vermont held a “Rally For Climate Action” on Monday.  They heard from political leaders including Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Peter Welch about what is happening, or not, in the halls of power — and what is at risk for the younger generation from climate change.

Burlington Mayor And Vermont Governor Launch New Climate Coalition

By Jun 23, 2017
Governor Phil Scott (left) and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger launch the Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont environmental, municipal and state officials were at the ECHO Center for Lake Champlain this week to announce the launch of a new coalition to help bridge the environmental chasm caused when President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.

Climate Mayors Commit To Paris Accord

By Jun 5, 2017
Planet Earth

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor has joined more than 200 others in signing an open letter declaring that they will continue to support the Paris Climate Agreement after the president promised to pull the U.S. out.

Hudson Valley To Hold Sister Climate Marches

By Allison Dunne Apr 28, 2017

The Hudson Valley is the site of at least two sister marches to the People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C. Saturday.