 NASA's Perseverance Rover On Its Way To Mars | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

NASA's Perseverance Rover On Its Way To Mars

By 52 minutes ago
  • This illustration depicts NASA's Perseverance rover operating on the surface of Mars. Perseverance will land at the Red Planet's Jezero Crater a little after 3:40 p.m. EST on Feb. 18, 2021.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    This illustration depicts NASA's Perseverance rover operating on the surface of Mars. Perseverance will land at the Red Planet's Jezero Crater a little after 3:40 p.m. EST on Feb. 18, 2021.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech
  • The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket and Mars 2020 mission with the Perseverance rover sit on Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral at sunset.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket and Mars 2020 mission with the Perseverance rover sit on Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral at sunset.
    United Launch Alliance

The most sophisticated Mars rover ever built is on its way to the red planet. NASA's Perseverance blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop a rocket Thursday morning. 

WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Ken Farley, a NASA project scientist, about the mission.

Farley: The Perseverance mission is a rover mission to Mars that has as its animating goal, seeking the signs of life on Mars. And in particular, looking into rocks that were deposited billions of years ago, when Mars surface was much more habitable than today to see if anything, anything was alive at that time on Mars.

Levulis: And what will the rover actually do once it does land, hopefully lands on Mars?

Farley: Hopefully, it's going to land one way or another, it's going to land in February. We will investigate the landing site, which is a former Lake it's the bed of a lake in a crater. And the rover will traverse through the rocks without crop. They're looking for evidence in those rocks of habitable environments. And also looking for any kind of fossil remains that might be present what we call bio signatures. And while we're doing that, we will also collect samples in preparation for they're being returned to Earth for further analysis by a future mission. So that is what we call Mars sample return where the first step in the series of missions to execute Mars sample return.

Levulis: And Ken from what I understand, and it's incredible to say this, there is also going to be a helicopter sent up with the rover to explore Mars. How is that going to work and what will its role be?

Farley: Yeah, the helicopter is attached beneath the rover. When we land it is it is protected by a shield and shortly after we land we will drop the shield which prevents rocks from striking it during landing. We'll drop that shield and then drop the helicopter to the ground and the rover will drive away and allow the helicopter to execute a series of test flights. This is a technology demonstration which means that its goal is to assess whether it is possible to fly on Mars. And the big challenge here is that the atmospheric pressure on Mars is only about 1% of Earth's atmosphere is very thin. And so unlike a drone that you might buy in a hobby shop, this drone has a very large pair of blades are almost three feet long. And the goal of that will be to do a series of test flights that allow the engineers to assess what flight on Mars could look like.

Levulis: You mentioned that the rover will be looking for signs of previous life on Mars. So how might this mission then set the stage for humans being able to go to Mars?

Farley: Well, the helicopter is one good example of that. That's kind of technology that if it is demonstrated that it that it works on this mission, astronauts could use it to investigate landscapes that are too challenging for them to either hike across or drive across depending on what kind of mobility they have. The rover will also carry another technology demonstration that will assess the feasibility of converting atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen. And this would be very valuable for human exploration in that the astronauts would not have to bring with them all the oxygen they need to breathe, and more importantly, the oxygen they will need as part of the propellant mixture to for the rocket to get them back off of the surface. It's an example of kind of living off of the land. Perseverance will test that technology. And finally, the whole idea of Mars sample return allows a relatively low risk testing opportunity of building a rocket and flying a rocket off of another planet. It's a big risk for us, the scientists if we if the samples that that could be brought back to earth and You know, later in this decade, if they are lost on the turn, it will be a big loss for the science community but at least there's no loss of life involved. So this is a relatively low risk testing opportunity for that.

Levulis: Now, in the last few weeks, China has launched a Mars rover and a Japanese rocket earlier sent up United Arab Emirates orbiter to space, do those launches put more pressure on NASA to make sure Perseverance is a success?

Farley: We don't need any more pressure to make it to ensure that it's a success. But it is it is a fascinating thing that there are so many missions on the way to Mars right now. I'm very excited about that. From the from the science point of view, there'll be a big new international community involved in investigating Mars. And we expect that the even the Europeans will arrive with the mission in about two years’ time. So there's a lot going on Mars these days.

Levulis: And can you mention the rovers is expected to land on Mars in February overall, what's the mission’s timeline?

Farley: Seven months to get to Mars. So we'll land on February 18. And the prime mission will last two Earth years, so in that time, we will explore the landing site in general crater. If we are fortunate enough to have a rover that is healthy, we are likely to rove out of the crater and explore the highlands around the crater.

Levulis: And how can people on earth follow this mission and learn more about it?

Farley: NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory have a website that is on the perseverance mission that is updated all the time. And one of the most interesting things you will see there after we arrive is all the images that overtakes which is a very large number. Grover has a large number of cameras. All of those images go straight on to the web. There's nothing in between so you can live in real time. That's the mission the same way the scientists do. What pitchers coming back from Mars.

Tags: 
NASA
mars

Related Content

The Book Show #1642 - Neil deGrasse Tyson

By Jan 7, 2020
Book cover for “Letters From An Astrophysicist”

Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is the author of the New York Times best-selling book, “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” His new book, “Letters From An Astrophysicist,” shares his correspondence with people who have sought his perspective on questions about science, faith, philosophy and, of course, Pluto.

Retired UMass Amherst Professor Had 'Ringside Seat' For Apollo 11's Moon Mission

By Jul 19, 2019
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, stands on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module, Eagle, during the Apollo 11 moonwalk. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, mission commander, took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera.
Public Domain / NASA

The success of the Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago Saturday was the result of years of advance planning and some seat-of-the-pants decision-making.

NASA Celebrating Moon Landing’s 50th Anniversary

By Brian Shields Jul 16, 2019
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, stands on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module, Eagle, during the Apollo 11 moonwalk. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, mission commander, took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera.
Public Domain / NASA

Neil Armstrong’s footsteps on the moon fifty years ago were the first and there are plans underway for others to follow. As the world marks the anniversary, NASA is busy with Artemis, the plan to return to the lunar surface. Kelsey Young, a NASA scientist, says before that happens, the space agency is about to unseal moon rocks brought back by Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins half a century ago. 

Special Events At MiSci

By Jul 16, 2019
Artwork for After Dark: Pints and Pups

MiSci - Museum of Innovation & Science in Schenectady, New York presents exhibits, programs, and events designed to inspire people to celebrate and explore science and technology, past present, and future. This morning we learned about MiSci’s special events – including After Dark events and Family Day experiences.

The After Dark series is a social event for adults 21+ featuring full museum access, adult beverages, planetarium shows, and exciting science demonstrations. This summer, MiSci presents the exhibition “Wolf to Woof: The Story of Dogs” and this Friday’s “After Dark” event is “After Dark: Pints and Pups.”

Saturday’s Family Day event is a Lunar Engagement Day - an Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Event.

Dan Beck is the Director of Membership & Special Events at MiSci and he joins us along with Vice President of Marketing & Communications Tara Burnham.

The People, The Politics, And The Promise That Launched America Into The Space Age

By Jul 5, 2019
Book Cover for "Chasing the Moon"

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy proposed the nation spend twenty billion dollars to land a man on the Moon before the end of the decade.

Based on eyewitness accounts and newly discovered archival material, "Chasing the Moon" by Robert Stone and Alan Andres, reveals for the first time the unknown stories of the fascinating individuals whose imaginative work across several decades culminated in America’s momentous achievement.

More than a story of engineers and astronauts, the moon landing, now celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, grew out of the dreams of science fiction writers, filmmakers, military geniuses, and rule-breaking scientists.

Skywatch Lecture Series: Curiosity on Mars: Roving the Red Planet

By Jan 15, 2013
nasa.gov

    The Dudley Observatory in Schenectady has a great program coming up next week at the Proctors GE Theater as part of their Skywatch Lecture Series.

Just this past summer the rover, Curiosity, landed on Mars. That project has ties to this region. Dr. Laurie Leshin of RPI is an integral part of the project and she'll present an insider's view of the mission and share some of the exciting results to date at 7:30pm on Tuesday 1/22 at the Proctors GE Theater.

The Best Of Our Knowledge #1221

By Feb 12, 2014

The search for life on Mars has gotten a lot of press over the past few years with probes and remote control explorers roaming the red planet for signs and clues.  But research is also done on meteorites that were found in one of the most barren environments on OUR planet.

Today on the Best Of Our Knowledge, our Astrobiology series continues with the search for and study of microbial life on Mars, that may have hitched a ride to Earth.

We'll also spend an academic minute with some Earth bound microbes that are a little gassy.

2/18/15 Panel

By Feb 18, 2015
Microphone in radio studio

   The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, SUNY at Albany journalism professor and investigative journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Associate Editor of The Times Union, Mike Spain.

Topics include: Obama on immigration, Syria announces possible truce, Warren-Clinton Meeting, Deblasio/Police, Trip to Mars, and stories from the Times Union.

Buzz Aldrin's Vision For Space Exploration

By Sep 4, 2015

  Legendary "space statesman" Buzz Aldrin is a vital advocate for the continuing quest to push the boundaries of the universe as we know it.

As a pioneering astronaut who first set foot on the moon during mankind's first landing of Apollo 11--and as an aerospace engineer who designed an orbital rendezvous technique critical to future planetary landings--Aldrin has a vision, and in his new book, Mission to Mars: My Vision for Space Exploration, he plots out the path he proposes, taking humans to Mars by 2035.