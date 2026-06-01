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The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research.On this episode, we’ll the explore the phenomenon of musical daydreams.Our guest is Elizabeth Margulis, Director of the Music Cognition Lab at Princeton University. She writes about the ability of music to bring the listener to another time and place in her book, ‘TRANSPORTED: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams.’
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The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research.On this episode, we’ll the explore the phenomenon of musical daydreams.Our guest is Elizabeth Margulis, Director of the Music Cognition Lab at Princeton University. She writes about the ability of music to bring the listener to another time and place in her book, ‘TRANSPORTED: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams.’
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The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research. On this episode, we’ll learn what’s keeping more student nurses from graduating in New York.A newly identified species of tarantula is setting a record among large, furry spiders.And humans are not the only ones with an affinity for beautiful crystals.
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The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, science, and research.A species of beetle found living in ant colonies has developed a cloaking system to go undetected – but it could represent an evolutionary dead end.And scientists believe the fossilized skeleton of a two-pound dinosaur found in Argentina may offer new clues into dinosaur evolution.
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The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, science, and research.A species of beetle found living in ant colonies has developed a cloaking system to go undetected – but it could represent an evolutionary dead end.And scientists believe the fossilized skeleton of a two-pound dinosaur found in Argentina may offer new clues into dinosaur evolution.
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Few people may have seen St. Elmo’s Fire, the mythical glow that appears on structures and ships at sea during thunderstorms.But a team of researchers has discovered the fabled phenomenon is quite common. You just need the right equipment to see it.And we’ll discuss two recent landmark court decisions against social media companies that are part of the national discussion over the negative impacts of tech on young people.
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Few people may have seen St. Elmo’s Fire, the mythical glow that appears on structures and ships at sea during thunderstorms.But a team of researchers has discovered the fabled phenomenon is quite common. You just need the right equipment to see it.And we’ll discuss two recent landmark court decisions against social media companies that are part of the national discussion over the negative impacts of tech on young people.
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The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research. Cats make a lot of noises. And while an individual cat’s meows, growls and hisses might be unique, researchers say their purrs might be the most reliable way to tell them apart.And colorful feathers discovered in a coastal Peruvian cave clued researchers into an ancient parrot trade.
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The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research. Cats make a lot of noises. And while an individual cat’s meows, growls and hisses might be unique, researchers say their purrs might be the most reliable way to tell them apart.And colorful feathers discovered in a coastal Peruvian cave clued researchers into an ancient parrot trade.
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Henry David Thoreau is a lot of things: a father of nature writing in 19th century America; a radical thinker who challenged societal norms; the subject of homework assignments for bored 21st century high school students.The transcendentalist’s legacy is the subject of a new three-part documentary. We’ll speak with the filmmakers behind the project.
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Henry David Thoreau is a lot of things: a father of nature writing in 19th century America; a radical thinker who challenged societal norms; the subject of homework assignments for bored 21st century high school students.The transcendentalist’s legacy is the subject of a new three-part documentary. We’ll speak with the filmmakers behind the project.
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Ami Vitale is a National Geographic photographer who was recently designated Explorer at Large.The title is an honor reserved for only the most impactful of storytellers, scientists, and changemakers.We’ll speak with Ami about her new title and her work documenting efforts to reverse extinction around the world.