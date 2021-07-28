 Jen Silverman And Eric Berryman Discuss "Alien/Nation" At Williamstown Theatre Festival | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Jen Silverman And Eric Berryman Discuss "Alien/Nation" At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By 1 hour ago
  • Key artwork for Alien/Nation at WTF
    provided / Williamstown Theatre Festival

“Alien/Nation” an immersive world premiere theatrical experience that takes you on a journey throughout Williamstown, Massachusetts -- revealing unexpected surprises.

Commissioned and Originally Produced by the Williamstown Theatre Festival, audiences who attend “Alien/Nation” may choose to experience the unique site-specific performance by foot or by car.

Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and the company of The Forest of Arden invite WTF audiences to plunge themselves into the center of stories inspired by real events that took place in Western Massachusetts in 1969. The two-part play is ritten and devised by Eric Berryman, Jen Silverman, and the Company of The Forest of Arden.

Sarah LaDuke speaks with Jen Silverman and Eric Berryman.

Tags: 
summer theatre 2021
civil rights
alien abduction
williamstown
williamstown theatre festival
playwright
site-specific
jen silerman
eric berryman
nikki m. james
forest of arden
michael arden

Related Content

Frances McDormand To Perform At Shaker Museum Mount Lebanon Gala With Members Of The Wooster Group

By Apr 7, 2017
Frances McDormand

On Saturday, August 19, Shaker Museum Mount Lebanon will hold their annual gala. The event will include a performance featuring Frances McDormand, Suzzy Roche, and Kate Valk presenting an excerpt from The Wooster Group’s Early Shaker Spirituals: A Record Album Interpretation. The piece was originally performed in New York City in 2014.

The Wooster Group is a New York City-based experimental theater company known for creating original dramatic works and Frances McDormand has been an artistic associate and performer with the group for almost 20 years. An accomplished performer for stage and screen, McDormand has won a Tony Award, a Primetime Emmy, and an Academy Award - the latter for her portrayal of Police Chief Marge Gunderson in the Coen brothers 1996 film, Fargo.

Access to the gala event is available now at sponsorship levels. Individual tickets will go on sale after 5/1. For more information visit shakerml.org.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents Site-Specific Forest Of Arden Production "Alien/Nation"

By 1 hour ago
Key artwork for Alien/Nation at WTF
provided / Williamstown Theatre Festival

“Alien/Nation” an immersive world premiere theatrical experience that takes you on a journey throughout Williamstown, Massachusetts -- revealing unexpected surprises.

Commissioned and Originally Produced by the Williamstown Theatre Festival, audiences who attend “Alien/Nation” may choose to experience the unique site-specific performance by foot or by car.

Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and the company of The Forest of Arden invite WTF audiences to plunge themselves into the center of stories inspired by real events that took place in Western Massachusetts in 1969. The two-part play is ritten and devised by Eric Berryman, Jen Silverman, and the Company of The Forest of Arden.

Joe Donahue speaks with Michael Arden.

HV Shakespeare Presents "The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial Of Miz Martha Washington"

By Jul 15, 2021
Nance Williamson, left, and Britney Simpson in “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” at Hudson Valley Shakespeare
Sarah Krulwich / The New York Times

This summer, the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is presenting a production of “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” by James Ijames. The show will run under the tent at Boscobel in Garrison, New York through July 30.

In the play, a recently widowed Martha Washington lies helpless in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that will be free the moment she dies. As she begins to slip away, she falls deep into a fever dream of terrifying theatricality that investigates everything from her family to her historical legacy.

“The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” is directed at HVShakes by Taylor Reynolds.

Reynolds is a New York-based director and theatremaker from Chicago and one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of OBIE-award winning The Movement Theatre Company in Harlem and she joins.

New York Stage And Film Presents "Mexodus" By Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson

By Jul 12, 2021
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson - screencap from "A DIOS" video - From the MEXODUS concept album about the Underground Railroad that led south to Mexico.
Brian Quijada/Nygel D. Robinson via YouTube / via YouTube

“Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the United States who found new lives in Mexico instead moving to the northern United States.

With the support of New York Stage and Film, Quijada and Robinson started working on “Mexodus” at the the beginning of our recent global pandemic. They have been collaborating while physically separate through technology -- releasing one track per month, with accompanying video of the two artists performing, for twelve months. Track 7 was recorded last February at Vassar’s Modfest.

New York Stage and Film will present “Mexodus” at Vassar College on July 17 at 7 p.m. and at Marist College on July 24 at 3 p.m.

New Theatre Piece "Persou" Celebrates Spring And Cypriot Culture

By May 20, 2021
Poster for "Persou"
thecelltheatre.org

Multi-talented theatre creators Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez will present the world premiere of “Persou,” an experiential festival celebrating Spring at Nancy Manocherian's the cell Theatre in Manhattan Wednesdays through Saturdays through June 5.

“Persou” is directed by Ellpetha Tsivicos and written by Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez, who previously collaborated in August of last year on the immersive, socially-distanced outdoor play Quince - which marked the first live theatre event in NYC during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazques joined Sarah LaDuke on WAMC’s Instagram “A Face for Radio Video Series” to talk about “Quince” and they’re back to speak their new piece.

 

"Persou" is a participatory experience where audiences will be transported to an ancient ceremony worshipping the Goddess Persefoni at the Temple of Aphrodite in Paphos, Cyprus.