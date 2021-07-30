Food Friday: Sakè With John Fischer 7/30/21

What do you know about sakè? It's a fascinating beverage with a long and storied history. We'll learn much about it today with John Fischer. Joe Donahue hosts.

John Fischer has been a culinary professional for thirty-seven years. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he has experienced all aspects of the restaurant business as a bartender, cook, restaurant manager and sommelier. He has written books on cheese, service and French comfort food, and many articles about various beverages. John currently teaches wine, beer and hospitality management at the Culinary Institute of America and is a Certified Sakè Professional.



