DEC Finds No Link Between Norlite And PFAS Contamination In Cohoes

  • The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says its study of soil and water surrounding the Norlite facility in Cohoes found no clear pattern of aerial contamination that could be traced to the plant.

DEC conducted the sampling after it was revealed the plant was burning PFAS-laden firefighting foam for the U.S. Defense Department. The agency says it found low-level amounts of PFAS compounds in all soil samples collected upwind, downwind and at background locations consistent with research on the prevalence of such contaminants in the environment. The DEC and state health department say the concentrations do not pose a human health risk.

 

In November, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to ban PFAS burning at the plant, which is located near the Saratoga Sites public housing project in the Albany County city.

