Food Friday 7/25/25: Cold Canning with Bruce and Mark

Prolific authors and podcasters Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are back! They'll give us the lowdown on a process known as cold canning. Call with your question at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Their new book, "Cold Canning: The Easy Way to Preserve the Seasons Without Hot Water Processing" features 425 recipes showing how to pickle and preserve the world—from strawberry jam to Sri Lankan lime pickles, from peach-ginger preserves to homemade sambal oelek.

Here's a video of a Bruce and Mark making a recipe from the new book!

Bruce and Mark are the award-winning authors of over 35 cookbooks. They are the hosts of a successful podcast, Cooking with Bruce and Mark.