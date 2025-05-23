© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday 5/23/25: BBQ Summit

Published May 23, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Food Friday logo
WAMC

This is the time of year to get the grill fired up! We talk barbecue on this edition of Food Friday - all the styles - from Texas to Memphis to Georgia and beyond. Russ Matson of All American BBQ and Bill Fletcher from Fletcher's BBQ Shop and Steakhouse join us to share the secrets of this wide and saucy culinary world.

What's your favorite BBQ style? Call in at show time! 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Bill Fletcher is Owner and Pitmaster of Fletcher's BBQ Shop & Steakhouse in Longmeadow, MA. Bill started his career in graphic design and advertising. On the weekends he found respite from the ad world with outdoor cooking on his tiny Brooklyn patio. That led to diving into barbecuing, which led to competing in BBQ competitions. He sold his ad agency and opened his first restaurant in 2012, Fletcher's Brooklyn Barbecue. Fletcher's had a ten year run in Bklyn, with six locations. Now in its third year of operation in Longmeadow, MA, Fletcher's BBQ honors the uniquely American tradition of pit-smoked barbecue. At the center of the operation are two full-ton barbecue pits made in Texas.

Russel Matson got his first taste of real barbecue when he was ten years old, at the (now famous) Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, Texas and later at Angelo's BBQ in Fort Worth. Russ and his wife Julie have owned and operated the Meadows Golf Center and All American BBQ since 2001. It is located midway between the cities of Kingston and Oneonta on State Highway 28 in the beautiful Catskill Mountains. Their goal is simple: Bring slow cooked genuine wood fired Southern BBQ to the Catskills. Russ and Julie do as much BBQ "research" as possible. After all, what's more American than borrowing the best the world has to offer and bringing it home?

Tags
Vox Pop Food Fridaybarbecue
Related Content
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 5/2/25: Single Subject Cookbooks with Pam Abrams and Anette Tomei
    Pam Abrams and Annette Tomei are back, this time putting a spotlight on their favorite single subject cookbooks. What's yours? Ray Graf hosts.
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/25/25: Taste of Rhinebeck
    Taste of Rhinebeck returns Wednesday, May 7. The event will spotlight about two dozen purveyors of fine food and beverages and will feature appetizers, entrees, beverages, and desserts. And here to tell us about it are Josh Kroner, Jennifer Ann Berry and Cathy Naor. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/11/25: Aneesa Waheed
    It is always a treat when Aneesa Waheed stops by. Aneesa is an entrepreneur, world traveler, author, and an expert in Moroccan cooking. She'll tell us about her latest culinary endeavors and take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.