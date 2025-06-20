Food Friday 6/20/25: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol is back. She'll teach us the tricks of that summer favorite - Strawberry Shortcake. Ray Graf hosts.

Join the conversation at 2pm by calling 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Gail's recipe for Strawberry Shortcake

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.